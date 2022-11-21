Penguin Random House's $2.2 billon deal for Simon & Schuster is over

The Penguin logo is visible on the spines of books displayed on a shelf at Book Passage in November 2021 in Corte Madera, California. Paramount has ended its agreement to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Paramount has ended its agreement to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House and will not appeal the recent federal court ruling blocking the merger of the publishing companies.

Penguin, a subsidiary of German media giant Bertelsmann, is obligated to pay Paramount, Simon & Schuster's parent company, a $200 million termination fee, according to an SEC filing from Paramount. The proposed $2.17 billion deal was announced in November 2020.