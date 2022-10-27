Peloton has "indefinitely paused" playing Kanye West's music from its streaming workout classes.

Pelo Buddy, a fan website that doesn't have official ties with Peloton, reports that company is telling concerned members saying that its instructors are no longer using West's music in "newly produced classes" and it's not recommending previously produced workout classes on its hardware or app that uses his music. Peloton said it takes this issue "very seriously" and that it made this decision "immediately following his remarks."