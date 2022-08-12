Peloton is slashing jobs again, and this time it's also hiking prices on some of its products.
It's part of a major cost-cutting strategy as the beleaguered fitness company continues to make changes under its new CEO Barry McCarthy.
Peloton is slashing jobs again, and this time it's also hiking prices on some of its products.
It's part of a major cost-cutting strategy as the beleaguered fitness company continues to make changes under its new CEO Barry McCarthy.
Peloton is laying off nearly 800 employees, McCarthy said in a staff memo that was first reported by Bloomberg. It's part of an effort to "become more efficient, cost effective, and agile," Peloton said in a statement to CNN Business.
The company will also hike prices by $500 for its Bike+ — bringing it back to $2,495, where it was before a price cut in April. And Peloton's Tread treadmill is increasing by $800, making its new price $3,495.
"We have to make our revenues stop shrinking and start growing again," McCarthy wrote. "Cash is oxygen. Oxygen is life."
Other changes include "significantly reduc[ing]" 86 retail stores in North America, as well as outsourcing delivery — which is currently done by Peloton employees — and customer service to third parties.
As people return to gyms, Peloton has been struggling to maintain its electric growth from the early days of the pandemic. Bike and subscription sales have stagnated. The company has too much inventory, and demand is on the decline.
McCarthy, a former tech executive, joined the company in February and has been tasked with a challenging turnaround.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Peloton had said in May that it had just $879 million in cash in the bank at the end of the quarter, which has left it "thinly capitalized," McCarthy noted in his memo. That forced the company to borrow $750 million in five-year debt from Wall Street to keep its operations running.
In an analyst note, managing director of GlobalData Neil Saunders said the changes are a "continuation of the company trying to right-size itself after grossly overestimating post-pandemic demand for its products."
"While Peloton has already taken some corrective action, its losses are spiraling out of control and there is a desperate need to course correct to stabilize the balance sheet and restore investor confidence," Saunders wrote.
Employees who will be affected by the layoff piece of that strategy include its customer support team, warehouse employees and the staff that performs delivery and installation. After Friday's layoffs are completed, Peloton will have about 5,000 employees.
The memo comes one month after Peloton announced it will stop making its own equipment and outsource it to a Taiwanese manufacturer, a significant change. That move alone resulted in the layoff of about 600 employees at Tonic Fitness Technology, a company it bought in 2019 to make its equipment.
Peloton shares rose nearly 10% in afternoon trading on the news. The stock is down about 90% from the all-time high it reached in late 2020.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the July jobs report, employment is back to pre-pandemic levels. Read more about the report here! This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.