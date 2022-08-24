Party City is hiring 20,000 people, expecting an epic Halloween

Party City is hiring 20,000 workers in the coming weeks, outpacing the number of new employees it has hired in past years during this time period. The retailer last year hired 17,000 workers ahead of the Halloween season.

Party City expects Halloween will be back with a vengeance this year — in a good way.

The seller of themed party products, clothing, decorations and other paraphernalia said it has upped its seasonal hiring ahead of the costumed festivities because it anticipates Halloween sales to be much more robust this year as celebrations return with pre-pandemic fervor.

