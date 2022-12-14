Sam Bankman-Fried's multibillion-dollar crypto empire was run primarily by "grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals" who failed to institute basic corporate controls and even relied on QuickBooks to do their accounting, according to investigators.

But standing by Bankman-Fried as his companies FTX and Alameda grew (and subsequently collapsed) were two respected Ivy-League trained lawyers who, potentially, should have spotted the red flags.