The economy added 315,000 jobs in August, exceeding economists' expectations but far below July's blowout report, when employment surged by a revised 526,000 positions.

The nation's unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5%, and the labor force participation rate ticked up 0.3 percentage points to 62.4%.

