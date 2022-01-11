SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 13: Oreo Cookies are seen May 13, 2003 in San Francisco. Attorney Stephen Joseph filed a lawsuit in the Marin County Superior Court May 1, 2003 seeking a ban on Oreo Cookies in California arguing that the trans fats that make the filling creamy and cookie crunchy are dangerous for children to eat. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Oreo is trying something totally new for its 110th birthday.
For the celebratory occasion, Oreo is releasing a special flavor it calls Chocolate Confetti Cake. It has sprinkles galore. The cookies themselves are filled with sprinkles and have two layers of filling: the signature creme flavor, pumped with sprinkles, and a chocolate-cake flavored creme.
Oreo said that it's the first-time it has used sprinkles both in and on the cookie. Retailers will start selling the celebratory treats January 31 for a limited time.
Oreo will mark its birthday on March 6. The popular snack was first sold on that date in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company to a grocery store in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Since then, Oreo has regularly released special varieties to keep the product fresh, including a Lady Gaga flavor and, most recently, toffee crunch and an ultimate chocolate-flavored creme cookie.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Owned by Mondelez, Oreo continues to be a money maker. The latest limited-edition flavor is part of the company's goal to increase sales by $1 billion in the next year. In its November 2021 earnings call, Mondelez said that Oreo "continues to be a standout performer" and that its Pokémon Oreo was the company's fastest-selling flavor in the United States.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.