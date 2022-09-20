The first two decades of the 21st century provided more progress for more people than perhaps any other period in human history. Deaths from malaria, HIV and tuberculosis were cut in half. Child deaths fell dramatically. Polio was nearly eradicated. And the global poverty rate fell by nearly three-quarters.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many of these trends have changed for the worse. Each year, our foundation releases the Goalkeepers report, which measures the world's progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals that UN member states endorsed in 2015. And according to this year's report, to meet most of the goals by the target of 2030, we'd have to dramatically pick up the pace.

