The global energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing hardship around the world and shining a spotlight on the flaws in today's energy system. Volatile prices are hurting consumers and businesses while greenhouse gas emissions are rising and air pollution is leading to millions of deaths every year.

But the current crisis can be a turning point for clean energy. Transitioning to a cleaner and more secure energy system means tackling emissions across the major greenhouse gas emitting sectors — electricity, industry, transport and buildings. Transport has the highest reliance on fossil fuels of any sector, making electric vehicles vital for cutting emissions and harmful urban air pollution — and for reducing countries' reliance on oil imports.

