Western governments are furious after OPEC+ decided last week to slash oil production by the largest amount since the start of the pandemic. They have good reason to be upset: The cartel's actions may tip the global economy over the edge, the International Energy Agency has warned.

"With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession," the Paris-based agency said Thursday in its monthly oil market report.