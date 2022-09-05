OPEC agrees to cut production after oil price slump

On September 5, OPEC said it would reduce oil production next month as it braces for a global economic slowdown to hit demand. A motorist pumps gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Los Angeles on June 12.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP

OPEC said Monday it would reduce oil production next month, the cartel's first output cut since the depths of the pandemic, as it braces for a global economic slowdown to hit demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied oil producing nations, including Russia, agreed to shave 100,000 barrels per day off their production targets in October.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.