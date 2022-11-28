Online Black Friday sales set a new record

People wait in line to enter Macy's department store during Black Friday in New York City on November 25.

 Yuki IIwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Online Black Friday sales in the United States topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns.

Adobe, which tracks sales on retailer websites, said that this year's Black Friday online sales were 2.3% higher compared to last year, with electronics, smart home equipment, toys and exercise equipment providing the biggest boost. Some of that growth reflects higher prices and not higher volume, since the firm's figures aren't adjusted for inflation. But Adobe said sales would have been higher even if inflation were factored in.