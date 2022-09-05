One of the biggest strikes in US history is brewing at UPS

Contract negotiations are set to begin in the spring between UPS and the Teamsters Union ahead of their current contract's expiration at the end of July, 2023. A UPS delivery van is pictured here in California on March 29.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

Over the past year, the nascent labor movements at mighty corporations like Starbucks and Amazon have grabbed national attention. But less well-known is a looming high-stakes clash between one of America's oldest unions and the world's biggest package courier.

Contract negotiations are set to begin in the spring between UPS and the Teamsters Union ahead of their current contract's expiration at the end of July, 2023. Already, before the talks have even started, labor experts are predicting that the drivers and package handlers will go on strike.

