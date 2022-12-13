The combination of extreme weather and a disease impacting citrus fruit is expected to drive down Florida's orange crop to its lowest level since before World War II, shrinking the state's already dwindling supply and promising to send orange juice prices even higher.

In the 2022-2023 season, Florida is expected to produce 20 million boxes of oranges, the Department of Agriculture said Friday. That would be a 51% decline from the prior year, and the smallest amount produced since the 1936-1937 season.

Tags