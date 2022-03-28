Oil tumbles 8% as the market faces a new concern

Yet Monday's selloff shows markets remain sensitive to shifts in energy demand, especially in China, the largest oil importer on the planet. Not only does China consume massive amounts of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel, but it's also the largest source of energy demand growth in the world.
"To have this market firing on all cylinders, you need China. China is the biggest cylinder," said Tran.
Shanghai, a city of about 25 million and a major hub of the Chinese economy, is set to have roughly half of its population banned from going out for four days starting Monday. The lockdown will then move to the other half of Shanghai.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"The magnitude of the selloff reflects fears that Covid lockdowns in China could spread," Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, wrote in a report Monday.
Despite the losses, oil prices remain elevated as the war in Ukraine continues and the West imposes tough sanctions on Russia.
US crude dropped to $104.92 a barrel in recent trading. That leaves it up about 40% so far this year, including a gain of nearly 9% last week alone. Meanwhile Brent crude, the world benchmark to $112.11 a barrel Monday morning.
Prices at the pump remain near record highs. The national average for regular gas inched up to $4.25 a gallon Monday, according to AAA. That's just 8 cents away from the record of $4.33 a gallon set earlier in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.