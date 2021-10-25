Oil surpasses $85 for the first time in seven years By Matt Egan, CNN Business Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email US oil jumped another 1.2% to trade as high as $85.07 a barrel. Oil pumpjacks are shown here operating at dusk Willow Springs Park in Long Beach, California on April 21, 2020. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The oil rally hit another milestone Monday, with crude topping $85 a barrel for the first time in seven years.US oil jumped another 1.2% to trade as high as $85.07 a barrel. It's the first intraday trade above $85 since October 2014.The rebound has intensified in recent weeks as a global energy crunch has emerged, marked by spikes in natural gas, coal and crude prices. Oil is up 13% this month alone and is now up 120% from a year ago.The oil spike is amplifying inflationary pressures and raising the cost of living for everyday Americans. A regular gallon of gas not fetches $3.38 nationally, up from $3.32 a week ago, according to AAA. A year ago, when fewer people were driving, the average gas price stood at $2.16 a gallon.Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 1% Monday and hit an intraday high of $86.51 a barrel, a fresh three-year high.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Banking, Finance And Investments Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Commodity Markets Energy And Utilities Energy Commodities Financial Markets And Investing Oil And Gas Industry Oil Prices Oil Gallon Economics Commerce Gas Rally Barrel Brent Crude Price More News Business Oil surpasses $85 for the first time in seven years By Matt Egan, CNN Business 1 hr ago 0 Business Hertz is buying 100,000 Teslas By Chris Isidore, CNN Business 1 hr ago 0 News DeSantis plans to offer $5,000 bonuses to out-of-state police relocating to Florida By Gregory Lemos, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News 3 children found abandoned in an apartment with another child's remains in Texas, sheriff says By Andy Rose and Ralph Ellis, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines +4 3 Thanksgiving recipes you’ll be thankful for Oil surpasses $85 for the first time in seven years Hollywood Speaks Out Against ‘Live’ Guns on Set After ‘Rust’ Incident Vaping marijuana by teens doubles in last seven years, with potentially harmful consequences, study says {{title}} Latest Oil surpasses $85 for the first time in seven years Hertz is buying 100,000 Teslas DeSantis plans to offer $5,000 bonuses to out-of-state police relocating to Florida 3 children found abandoned in an apartment with another child's remains in Texas, sheriff says Biden administration boosting at-home Covid testing efforts » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools announces 2021-22 Teacher of the Year semifinalistsMill Creek High School investigating threat made on social media to kill students; police presence increased on campusGwinnett school board will have Georgia legislature's reapportionment office redraw district boundariesGwinnett school board meeting ends early as parents push back on GCPS mask mandate, demand to know when it will endMan found dead in vehicle near Lawrenceville, Gwinnett police sayGwinnett government offering new glass recycling pilot program three years after ditching curbside optionGCPS announces Seckinger High School's mascot will be the JaguarsGwinnett County will offer $100 gift cards as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and SaturdayNortheast Georgia Medical Center announces permanent increase in critical care capacity for post-COVID-19 eraGov. Brian Kemp picks former GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks to serve on state telecommunications board CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 17, 2021GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 22-24Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 24, 2021IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 11-17PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 18ON THE MARKET: Reclaimed barnwood floors, unique stone accents highlight this Suwanee home on 4.67 acresPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 18ON THE MARKET: This Duluth estate sports classic architecture, gourmet kitchenPHOTOS: Braves finish off Dodgers to reach first World Series since 1999IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 18-24 CommentedGwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Medical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart disease (2)Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside' (2)MELVIN EVERSON: John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia (1)Fact-checking Biden's CNN town hall in Baltimore (1) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: How are you planning to celebrate Halloween this weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Taking the kids/grandkids trick-or-treating. Handing out candy to the ghosts and ghouls who come to our home. Planning to binge-watch scary movies at home with others. Going to a Halloween party. Heading to Jacksonville for the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" Going to the movies. I don't have any plans, yet. We're doing something not listed here. I don't celebrate Halloween. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.