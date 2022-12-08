Oil prices jump 4% after Keystone Pipeline shut due to leak

Oil prices jump 4% after the Keystone Pipeline was shut down following a leak. Pictured is the pipeline pumping station for the Keystone operations in Steele City, Nebraska, in July 2012.

 Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

US oil prices climbed as much as 5% Thursday morning after the Keystone Pipeline was shut down following a leak discovered near the border of Kansas and Nebraska.

Federal safety regulators have deployed to the site of the oil leak and the investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told CNN.

