Recession fears are slamming the oil market, with crude tumbling on Friday below $80 a barrel for the first time since January.

The good news is the selloff should drive prices at the gas pump down, easing crushing inflation that has been harming consumers. The bad news is the sharp drop in oil prices is yet more evidence that investors are increasingly worried about the direction of the economy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.