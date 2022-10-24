October may be famous for historically horrifying stock market crashes like the ones in 1929, 1987 and 2008. But so far this month, there's nothing for investors to be scared of on Wall Street. Stocks enjoyed another solid rally Monday, continuing a hot streak for the markets this month.

The Dow was up more than 325 points, or about 1.1%, in mid-afternoon trading. The Dow has now gained more than 9% this month, rebounding from steep drops in August and September.