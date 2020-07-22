Now you have to wear a mask before you board the plane

United Airlines is expanding its mask policy for passengers, requiring that fliers wear a face covering in all 360 airports United serves -- at every step from check-in to baggage claim. Since May, the airline had only been requiring that passengers wear a mask on board a flight.
Now, passengers who believe they have "extraordinary circumstances" preventing them from wearing a mask must get permission in advance from the airline to not wear one. United says passengers who do not comply with updated rules could be kept from boarding a flight or banned from flying again.
The policy goes into effect on Friday.
The move comes as the airline announced a $1.6 billion loss in the second quarter of the year — the worst loss in its nearly hundred-year history. The airline reports that it is still burning $40 million in cash each day as the coronavirus pandemic has cratered revenues by 80 percent.
Delta Air Lines, which also requires passengers wear masks starting at check-in, updated its mask policy on Monday. It is now telling customers who have a health condition preventing them from wearing a face covering to maybe reconsider flying. Those who do still want to fly the airline will need to submit to a health consultation at the airport with a doctor provided by the airline.
Southwest requires a mask at all times. American requires a mask during the boarding process.
