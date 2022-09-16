No stamps: Why one NY neighborhood can't buy them

For the past two weeks, at the Park West station of the US Postal Service in Manhattan, at regular intervals employees have announced to people waiting in line that the facility could not sell stamps.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The labor shortage has reached peak stupid: One post office's workers couldn't sell stamps.

For the past two weeks, at the Park West station of the US Postal Service in Manhattan, at regular intervals employees have announced to people waiting in line that the facility could not sell stamps.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.