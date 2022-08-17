No, Elon Musk is not buying Manchester United

Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk, seen here in New York on May 2, tweeted late on August 16 that he was buying Manchester United soccer club. Hours later, Musk clarified that it was all a joke.

 Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

The richest man on earth has once again created chaos and commotion on the internet with his tweets.

Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk tweeted late on Tuesday that he was buying Manchester United soccer club.

