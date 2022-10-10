Nikki Finke, the sharp-tongue Hollywood journalist famous for her seemingly non-stop scoops, has died. She was 68.

An announcement of her death was posted Sunday on Deadline, the website she founded in 2006 and transformed it into an essential source for entertainment news. Finke, who remained reclusive for most of her life, died of a prolonged illness in Boca Raton, Florida, the website reported.