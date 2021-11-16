Nike postpones release of Travis Scott's latest sneaker

Nike has postponed the release of its latest sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott following the Astroworld concert tragedy that left 10 people dead. People attend a makeshift memorial on November 7, 2021 at the NRG Park grounds in Houston, Texas.
"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," Nike said on its website Monday.
The sneaker, officially known as the 'Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 'Cactus Trails,'" has several designs. The latest was meant to be released in December and a rescheduled release date was not announced.
Earlier this month, hundreds of concertgoers were crushed, trampled and struggled to breathe as the packed crowd surged toward an outdoor stage when rapper and headliner Scott started performing.
A slew of lawsuits have been filed against Scott, the festival organizer and others by the families of the deceased and injured. A coalition of Houston lawyers announced last week they represent more than 200 victims who attended the festival and have filed more than 90 lawsuits in Harris County Civil Court against promoter Live Nation and others involved in the fatal event.
