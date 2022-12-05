Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving

On December 5, Nike cut ties with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, pictured here playing against the Washington Wizards on November 30 in New York City.

 Al Bello/Getty Images

Nike cut ties with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving Monday.

The move comes after Irving posted a Twitter link to a documentary containing antisemitic messages in October and initially refused to issue an apology.