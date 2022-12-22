NFL Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV and heading to YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube TV, the NFL announced on December 21, following years of speculation about which media company would be next to broadcast all out-of-market NFL games to fans.

 Nic Antaya/Getty Images

