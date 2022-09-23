Apple Music is replacing Pepsi as the new sponsor for the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show.
The multi-year partnership was announced Friday and financial terms weren't disclosed. In a statement, the NFL said that it "couldn't think of a more appropriate partner" for the show. The halftime show is most-watched musical performance of the year, with 120 million people watching this year's performance.
Apple Music's sponsorship begins at the next Super Bowl on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. More details about the show, including performers, will be released in the coming months on Apple Music's social platforms.
Pepsi has been the NFL's halftime show sponsor for the past decade. However, it announced in May that it was ending its halftime show sponsorship, however it still remains the league's official soft drink after a 10-year deal struck last May.
Pepsi isn't the only beverage brand dialing back its presence at the big game. Anheuser-Busch announced earlier this year that it ended its more-than-33-year-old exclusive deal with the Super Bowl, allowing other alcohol brands to jump in. For example, Molson Coors quickly purchased a 30-second spot.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Super Bowl routinely gets more than 100 million viewers in the United States, a gold mine for advertisers. Variety recently reported that Fox, which is airing next year's game, is "nearly sold out of commercial inventory," with several spots going for "north of $7 million."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.