NFL adds first-ever Black Friday game exclusively for Amazon

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) on October 16 in Kansas City, Missouri. The NFL announced on October 18 that it is creating the first-ever Black Friday game.

 Peter Aiken/Associated Press

The NFL is expanding its hold on Thanksgiving weekend and building its relationship with Amazon and the world of live-sports streaming.

The league announced Tuesday that it is creating the first-ever Black Friday game, which starting next year will take place the day after the NFL's traditional Thanksgiving games and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, home to "Thursday Night Football."