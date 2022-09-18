The 11th hour deal that prevented a crippling strike at the nation's freight railroads is the biggest win for US unions in years.

The agreement, reached in the early hours Thursday, kept more than 50,000 engineers and conductors on the job, and won members the changes in work rules sought by their leadership. They also got an immediate 14% raise, backpay dating to 2020 and raises totaling 24% over the five-year life of the contracts.

