New York Times journalists stage historic 24-hour strike after management and union fail to reach deal

A 24-hour strike at The New York Times, a historic demonstration in which more than 1,100 employees are expected to participate, will take effect Thursday at midnight, after management and the union representing staffers failed to reach an agreement for a new contract.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

A 24-hour strike at The New York Times, a historic demonstration in which more than 1,100 employees are expected to participate, began Thursday at midnight, after management and the union representing staffers failed to reach an agreement for a new contract after more than a year and a half of negotiating.

"It's disappointing that they're taking such drastic action, given the clear commitment we've shown to negotiate our way to a contract that provides Times journalists with substantial pay increases, market-leading benefits, and flexible working conditions," Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive of The Times, said in an email to the company Wednesday night.