New York manufacturing suffers near-record plunge

New York-area manufacturing suffered a large and unexpected setback in August, according to a survey released on August 15. A factory worker is pictured in New York City in June of 2021.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

In the latest sign of turbulence in the US economy, New York-area manufacturing suffered a large and unexpected setback in August, according to a survey released on Monday.

The New York Federal Reserve said its Empire State Manufacturing Survey plunged by 42 points in August to -31.3. That marks the second-largest monthly decline on record for this closely watched gauge of economic activity. The biggest drop was recorded in April 2020, when the economy was ravaged by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

