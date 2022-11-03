New York Attorney General Letitia James secures $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals for role in opioid crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James has secured $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals for its role in the opioid crisis. Pictured is a Teva prescription drug in a pharmacy in Remington, Virginia, on February 26, 2019.

 Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA/AP

The New York Attorney General's office announced it has secured $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals and affiliates for its role in the opioid crisis, effectively marking the end of the state's litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors not currently in bankruptcy proceedings.

The funds — secured as part of Teva's $4 billion-plus global settlement and separately from the state achieving a "historic liability verdict" following a jury trial against the company in 2021 — marks the largest settlement that Attorney General James has reached with an individual opioid defendant, according to a statement from James' office.