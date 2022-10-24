Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But their other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting.

Rishi Sunak emerged over the weekend as the clear front-runner in the dramatic race to replace Liz Truss, who's set to be the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. He could be confirmed as the next UK leader as early as 9 a.m. ET.

