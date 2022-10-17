New UK finance minister rips up Truss' economic plan in stunning policy reversal

New UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt , here in London on October 14, races to calm markets.

 Victoria Jones/PA Images/Getty Images

Britain's new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government's tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government's credibility.

Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse "almost all" tax measures announced three weeks ago by his predecessor. The stunning reversal would raise £32 billion ($36 billion), he said.