New SEC rule requires executives to give back bonuses when accountants screw up

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to adopt a new rule that would require public companies to take back executive compensation when their financial statements contain errors.

These "clawback" requirements are intended to hold corporate executives financially accountable for any reporting errors, whether they are the result of fraud or simple accounting mistakes.