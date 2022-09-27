New home sales bounce back in August

New home sales bounced back in August despite high prices and rising mortgage rates that have pushed some buyers away.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

Sales of newly constructed homes jumped 28.8% in August from July and were down just 0.1% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau. This comes after two consecutive months of declines.

