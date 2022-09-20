Home building bounced back a bit last month even though demand for new homes among buyers had started to cool off and the cost of building supplies remained high.

August housing starts, a measure of new home construction, jumped 12.2% from July, and were down 0.1% from a year ago, according to the US Census Bureau. After a big drop earlier this spring, housing starts had been holding relatively steady up until last month.

