STRANGER THINGS (2022)

(L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things. Netflix lost roughly a million customers last quarter — the most in the company's 25-year history.

 Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix lost roughly a million customers last quarter — the most in the company's 25-year history. But it stopped the bleeding in a nightmarish year, and the company believes that its new long-term initiatives will boost sales and subscribers.

Those efforts — which include cracking down on password sharing and introducing a lower-priced tier with ads — were cheered by Wall Street. However, they're diametrically opposed to what helped make Netflix the king of streaming in the first place: its beloved consumer experience.

