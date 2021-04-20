Netflix had a huge first quarter last year thanks to the pandemic keeping people inside. Now with vaccinations ramping up, Netflix kicked off 2021 with a big subscriber miss.
The streaming service reported Tuesday it now has 208 million subscribers globally, after adding 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, but missing its own expectations of 210 million.
Netflix's first quarter profit in 2021 was $1.7 billion, up from $709 million in the year-earlier quarter. Its revenue jumped 24%, to $7.1 billion.
The company's earnings were good, but all eyes were on the big subscriber miss for the company as well as a weak forecast for subscriber growth for the next quarter.
The company's stock dropped as much as 10% in after-hours trading following the company's earnings.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.