Nestlé has kept hiking prices this year

Nestlé CEO Ulf Mark Schneider is seen here in April 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestlé hiked its prices by 6.5% in the first half of 2022.

 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Nestlé hiked its prices by 6.5% in the first half of 2022 as it grapples with an "unprecedented" rise in costs.

The world's largest food company raised its prices the most in North America — a 9.8% increase — followed by Latin America at 9.4%, Nestlé said in a statement Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.