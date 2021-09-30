Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Neiman Marcus alerts millions of online customers about security breach

  • 0
1212112463

Neiman Marcus Group is alerting millions of customers that their online accounts may have been breached.

 Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Neiman Marcus Group is alerting millions of customers that their online accounts may have been breached.

The company said in a news release Thursday that it is notifying 4.6 million customers that information associated with their online accounts may have been obtained by a third party in May 2020.

That information includes contact details, payment card numbers, gift card numbers and usernames and passwords, Neiman Marcus said.

Of the 4.6 million customers who may have been affected, "approximately 3.1 million payment and virtual gift cards were affected, more than 85% of which are expired or invalid," according to a news release.

Neiman Marcus said it has alerted law enforcement and is working with cybsersecurity firm Mandiant to investigate the situation.

"At Neiman Marcus Group, customers are our top priority," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, the company's chief executive officer, in a news release. "We are working hard to support our customers and answer questions about their online accounts. We will continue to take actions to enhance our system security and safeguard information."

The company said it has no evidence that its subsidiaries Bergdorf Goodman or Horchow were affected.

Corporations are major targets for hackers. In June, at least four major companies, including McDonald's and Volkswagen, were hit with cyberattacks.

And in May, a ransomware attack forced a six-day shutdown of Colonial Pipeline — a key East Coast line that delivers gas to millions of people. Days later, food processor JBS USA also suffered a cyberattack, which affected servers supporting its IT systems.

— CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts