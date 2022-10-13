Four astronauts are on track to return home from the International Space Station this week, capping off a nearly six-month mission in space.

The astronauts — NASA's Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti with the European Space Agency — are on target to depart from the space station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule at 10:05 a.m. ET Thursday. The team will spend a day free-flying through orbit before returning for a splashdown landing off the coast of Florida several hours later, at 5:43 p.m. ET.