NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts launch to space

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev (C), Dmitri Petelin (R) and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio are scheduled to launch aboard their Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft in Kazakhstan on September 21.

 Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

A Russian capsule took an American astronaut to space today, marking a notable continuation of the Russian-US partnership in space in an era of great geopolitical tension.

The spacecraft took off from the famed Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts — Dmitri Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev — on what is expected to be a six-month stay on the International Space Station. Liftoff occurred at 9:54 am ET.

