Mystery leaks hit Russian undersea gas pipelines to Europe

European countries on September 27 raced to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines. Denmark has described the leaks from Nord Stream 1 and 2 as "very concerning."

European countries on Tuesday raced to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark, infrastructure at the heart of an energy crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Several European officials said sabotage appeared to be the likely cause, while Russia — which built the network — did not rule it out.

