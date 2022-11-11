Musk's Twitter may have already violated its latest FTC consent order, legal experts say

Just two weeks into Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter, the company may have already violated its consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission. Musk is pictured here in 2021 in Germany.

 Patrick Pleul/picture alliance/Getty Images

Just two weeks into Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter, the company may have already violated its consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission, legal experts said.

If proven, a violation could ultimately lead to significant personal liability for Musk, escalating the risks he faces as he stumbles through a morass of business and content moderation headaches, most of which have been self-inflicted.