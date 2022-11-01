After facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users $19.99 a month to get or keep a verified account, Elon Musk has a counteroffer: maybe $8?

Under Musk, Twitter is working to update its existing subscription product known as "Twitter Blue," which currently costs $4.99 a month, to include the verification feature, CNN previously reported. According to internal Twitter planning documents viewed by CNN, Twitter could also take away the coveted blue check marks of currently verified users if they don't start paying the higher $19.99 price for the subscription product within 90 days.

CNN's Clare Duffy and Donie O'Sullivan contributed to this report.