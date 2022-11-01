Musk says Twitter will charge $8 a month for account verification after criticism for $19.99 plan

Elon Musk, here in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 12, 2021, suggests charging $8 a month for Twitter verification after criticism for the $19.99 plan.

 Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

After facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users $19.99 a month to get or keep a verified account, Elon Musk has a counteroffer.

Musk on Tuesday said he planned to charge $8 a month for Twitter's subscription service, called "Twitter Blue," with the promise to let anyone pay to receive a coveted blue check mark to verify their account.

CNN's Clare Duffy and Donie O'Sullivan contributed to this report.