Mortgage rates take a breather after rising for several weeks in a row

Mortgage rates take a breather after rising for 7 weeks in a row.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

After rising for six weeks in a row, mortgage rates retreated last week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.66% in the week ending October 5, down from 6.70% the week before, according to Freddie Mac.