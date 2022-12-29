Mortgage rates rose this week after falling for six straight weeks

Homes near Jackson, Wyoming, US, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

 Natalie Behring/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Mortgage rates rose this week, their first increase after falling for six consecutive weeks, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.42% in the week ending December 29, up from 6.27% the week before and capping a rollercoaster year for homebuyers that saw mortgage rates more than double in less than 12 months.

Tags