Mortgage rates rise again, creeping closer to 7%

Mortgage rates rose again, moving even closer to 7%. Pictured are homes in a housing development in Aurora, Colorado, on October 10.

 Chet Strange/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Mortgage rates rose again this week, stopping just short of the 7% mark.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.94% in the week ending October 20, up from 6.92% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.09%.